Telcos Gear Up For Potential Revenue Loss Amid NIN-SIM Deactivation

Telecom operators declared their commitment to follow the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directive, which mandates blocking calls from phone numbers not associated with their National Identity Numbers (NIN), during the second phase of the exercise.

The operators are aware of the potential financial losses due to the involvement of over 40 million SIM cards in the initial phase.

Despite the looming prospect of substantial financial losses, the telecom firms emphasized their dedication to working with the Federal Government to obtain credible national data vital for national security.

According to the Nation, over the weekend, a reliable insider verified that the directive from the Federal Government to disconnect SIM cards not linked to National Identity Numbers (NINs) with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) database would negatively impact operators’ profits.

“Recall the partial ban placed by the Federal Government via the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on calls originating from SIMs not linked to NIN had taken a terrific toll on mobile network operators’ (MNOs’) revenue.

“Recall also that the stoppage of the registration of new SIM cards about two or three years ago had also negatively impacted the industry. Now we are talking about totally shutting out several millions of active subscribers out of the network.

“In the business, telcos make money from voice calls and data but when these two major revenue sources are completely severed, losses are inevitable. The scale cannot readily be ascertained now because the exercise is still ongoing,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

The Director of Public Affairs at NCC, Reuben Muoka, reaffirmed that the disconnection directive is progressing in stages, with the second phase scheduled for March 29, as previously communicated. He clarified that the initial phase took place by the end of February.

Muoka said: “We issued a publication that you can refer to. We specified certain deadlines and stipulated that subscribers who do not comply with the directive would be barred. And that has not changed.

“February 29 was when those that have not submitted their NIN to be linked to the SIM to be barred and those that have been barred.

“We published another deadline for those who have submitted their NIN but it failed because it has not been verified, that is the one that is due for disconnection today. While another set is the ones with ghost verification, these are for those who have more than five numbers.”

It was gathered that the Commission’s seemingly firm stance was based on its goal to cleanse the nation’s SIM ownership database and bolster homeland security.