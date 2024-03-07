2024 UTME: Over 260,000 Candidates Participate In Mock Exam Out Of 1.98 Million Registered

This year’s Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Mock UTME), saw the attendance of at least 260,000 candidates on Thursday, spread out across 793 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

Naija News reports that the Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this after attending the mock exam at several centres in Abuja.

As stated by the JAMB boss, over 260,000 candidates participated in the mock exam out of the 1.98 million who registered for the main 2024 UTME.

Delighted with the seamless nationwide conduct of the exercise, Oloyede highlighted its purpose as a test of readiness for the main UTME, set to begin on April 19, 2024.

He mentioned that the exam body administered the recruitment examination for the Nigerian Police on Wednesday and noted that the minor incidents during the Mock UTME in about four centres would be resolved.

Oloyede said, “So far, so good. We are doing mock after mock. Just yesterday, we conducted recruitment for the Police Service Commission throughout the country. That was a mock before today’s mock, and that was in 411 centres across the country. Today, we are conducting our own mock in 793 centres across the country.

“So far, we have about three or four places where they have one issue or the other, but we are trying to get over that. So, it is a good one, even those three (where there are issues), we will have a way of accomodating them even if they go down completely. But everything is going on well and the reports we have, is that we are very okay.

“Over 260,000 candidates are sitting for the (mock) exam but the real exam we have 1.98 million, because we don’t want to turn our mock to another exam that is why we did not allow more than that number to register for the mock exam, which is just to test the system.”

According to Vanguard, Oloyede affirmed JAMB’s full readiness for the main UTME, expressing confidence in the exam’s smooth conduct and revealing plans to implement new mechanisms for its fortification.

He celebrated the internal revolution within JAMB, expressing satisfaction with its realization after six to seven years.

Additionally, Oloyede announced that the results of the Mock UTME would be released either on Thursday evening or Friday.