JAMB Discovers 1,665 Fake A’level Results During 2023 Direct Entry Registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has lamented the proliferation of fake A’level results in circulation in the country.

According to the JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the Board discovered about 1,665 fake A’level results during the 2023 Direct Entry registration exercise.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting with the leaders of the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students when they visited his office.

He explained that of the total fake results discovered, 397 were from Colleges of Education, 453 were university diplomas, and the rest were other A’level certificates.

The JAMB Registrar during the meeting, lamented the corruption in the A’level results verification system and emphasized the need to safeguard the integrity of the certificates.

“It should be of grave concern if no one respects the certificate one is holding; hence, there is a need to safeguard the integrity of A’level certificates that are used to secure admission through measures that would stand the test of time.”

Oloyede specifically mentioned that at Bayero University, Kano, only 6 out of the 148 Direct Entry applications received by the institution were found to have genuine certificates among them.