2024 UTME: JAMB Approves Free Registration For People With Disabilities

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has announced that individuals with disabilities aspiring to take the 2024/2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination can register without registration fees.

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede revealed this information during the initiation of the registration process for interested candidates nationwide.

In the announcement of the commencement of registration for the 2024 matriculation examination today, JAMB Registrar Ishaq Oloyede stated that the board would provide free application documents to all categories of Persons Living With Disabilities as a supportive measure.

“To support the PLWD, JAMB will issue free application documents to all categories of Persons Living with Disabilities in the advertisement for the 2024 UTME/DE,” he said.

Oloyede revealed that steps have been taken to facilitate a seamless registration process for all candidates. He mentioned that audio books would be supplied to blind candidates as part of these measures.

This digital adaptation of traditional reading materials will be available in popular audio formats like MP3, WMV, and WMA, ensuring compatibility with various devices capable of streaming audio records.

Oloyede mentioned that the idea of providing audiobooks originated from the first National Conference on Equal Opportunity of Access to Higher Education in Nigeria.

In addition to blind candidates, the JAMB has extended the offer of free registration to other groups, including individuals with Down syndrome, Autism, Dyslexia disorder, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

“The following categories of candidates will now be listed under the disability group: Down syndrome, Autism, Dyslexia disorder and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity disorder (ADHD),” he said.