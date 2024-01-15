2024 UTME: JAMB Accredits 747 CBT Centres, Registration Begins Today

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has announced the commencement of registration for the 2024/2025 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, starting today and concluding on February 24, 2024.

The registration process for interested candidates has been initiated nationwide, with JAMB Registrar Ishaq Oloyede assuring that measures have been implemented to guarantee a seamless exercise.

Oloyede conveyed this information during a Sunday meeting with media executives in Lagos State.

Oloyede said, “Prior to the commencement of the registration exercise, the Board conducts an accreditation exercise to check the suitability of each CBT Centre for the conduct of its examination.”

Oloyede highlighted that the accreditation team for the 2024 UTME Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres comprises Chief External Examiners (VCs/Rectors/Provosts), Technical Advisors, JAMB state coordinators, and JAMB Technical Officers.

As outlined in the presentation shared with stakeholders, one of the registration procedures requires candidates to establish a profile using their National Identity Number at designated Computer-Based Test centres nationwide.

Candidates are required to register by generating their profiles using either JAMB USS codes 55019 or 66019.

However, the registrar emphasized the importance of using only one USS code to prevent multiple charges.

This step is compulsory for candidates, serving as a unique verification tool for thumbprinting to complete the registration process.

As outlined in the procedure, the registration fee for the 2024 UTME is N3,500, and the payment method will be cashless to prevent any form of extortion.

A document provided to PUNCH Online on Sunday disclosed that JAMB has accredited 747 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres for the 2024 UTME nationwide, marking an increase from the 613 approved centres in 2023.

This signifies a growth of 134 CBT centres for the matriculation examinations this year.

Lagos leads the states with the highest number of accredited centres for the 2024 UTME, boasting 80 centres, followed by Ogun with 44, and Oyo in the third position with 42 centres.

On the other hand, Zamfara has the lowest number of accredited centres, with only 6, while Ebonyi and Kebbi States each have 8 centres.

Story continues below advertisement

An analysis by PUNCH Online indicates that the South-West geopolitical zone has the highest concentration of CBT centres, totalling 226, while the North-East has the lowest, with only 67 centres.