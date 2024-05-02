JAMB Reveals UTME Results Of Candidates That Will Not Be Released

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has disclosed that some candidates who participated in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would not have their results released.

The Board gave the update on Thursday while responding to an inquiry on its social media handle.

According to JAMB, the results of candidates found to have engaged in examination malpractices will not be released.

An X user with the handle @AdeizaShehu had narrated that some friends checked their results and one saw the status as withheld while the others status showed under investigation. The user went ahead to seek clarification on what would happen to the identified results.

The person wrote: “Good morning

“My friends wrote JAMB this year but they checked their results

“One was withheld and the other was under investigation…… Please what is the cause of this and is there any solution to this…

“What can they do???”

In response, JAMB explained that candidates with withheld results won’t have their results released, but those under investigation may have their results released after the conclusion of investigations.

The JAMB handle noted that the affected candidates may have been involved in examination infractions.

“Perhaps there are enough evidence against them that they were involved in examination infractions. Please be aware that the withheld result won’t be released, however, the one under investigation might be, if not found guilty thereafter,” the examination body wrote.

Naija News reports that JAMB released the results of the 2024 UTME on April 29.