N50 Billion Revenue: JAMB Extorting Poor, Vulnerable Students – Aisha Yesufu

Social critic and human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has alleged that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is overcharging students for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Yesufu implied that JAMB’s practices could exacerbate educational disparities in the country by burdening economically disadvantaged and vulnerable students with undue financial strain.

In a post on her social media handle, Aisha Yesufu stated that JAMB was not supposed to be a profit-oriented organization.

Her statement came after remarks by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who mentioned that Prof Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB Registrar, generated over N50bn for the Federal Government within a year.

Shettima made these comments during a public engagement organized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Addressing the issue of corruption in the public sector, the Vice President highlighted that prior to Oloyede’s tenure, JAMB had never generated up to N1 million for the Federal Government.

However, Yesufu didn’t take the statement lightly, suggesting that the educational body might be imposing excessive charges on Nigerian students.

She expressed her views on her X handle, “Let me say what I have said before. JAMB is not supposed to be a money making organization.

“JAMB making 50bn means JAMB is over charging students.

“I will even call it extortion of poor and vulnerable students and widening the educational inequality gap.”