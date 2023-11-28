UNILORIN Approves Paternity Leave For Male Staff

The University of Ilorin, Kwara State, has approved paternity leave for male staff.

Naija News reports that the Registrar of the University, Mansur Alfanla, confirmed this in a terse statement on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Alfanla, who spoke briefly while addressing journalists within the school domain, said the paternity leave for male staff was recently approved and in the university’s recently amended Conditions of Service.

According to the Registrar, the inclusion of paternity leave is a crucial improvement to the university’s working conditions, aligning with a contemporary work culture that values the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

”Paternity Leave is for serving male officers whose spouse delivers a baby. The period of the leave shall be 14 working days.

“Where the family of a male officer adopts a child under four months old, the officer will similarly enjoy paternity leave for a period of 14 working days,” he said.

Alfanla highlighted the importance of getting familiar with and strictly adhering to the modified terms and conditions for staff members at the university.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his administration’s commitment to implementing a policy that would provide complete autonomy to Nigerian universities.

The President’s statement was delivered by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, during the 48th convocation of the University of Benin in Benin City last weekend, Naija News reports.

The Nigerian leader believed that granting autonomy to universities would significantly improve the quality of higher education.

While acknowledging that University autonomy transfers the responsibility for performance directly to the individual institution, Tinubu said his administration is optimistic that it has taken the right step in the right direction.

The President affirmed his commitment to revamping tertiary institutions and the education sector to guarantee top-notch service delivery.

“Our administration is poised to change the narrative of higher education for the better and to place the institution of higher learning on a pedestal that would enable them to compete with their counterparts across the world,” he said.

On his part, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki gave his assurance that the state’s civil and public service will provide automatic employment to first-class graduates from Edo’s origin.

Earlier, the institution’s chancellor, Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, Tor Tiv V, identified several challenges facing the institution, including insufficient funding, limited research opportunities, inadequate academic staff, poor infrastructure, and corruption.