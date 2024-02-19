Unilorin Expels Four Final Year Students, Others Over Alleged Exam Malpractice

Nine students, four of them in their final year, hailing from different faculties at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, have been dismissed due to their alleged involvement in examination malpractice, Naija News understands.

The decision was outlined in the Unilorin Bulletin released on Monday, a copy of which was made available to the public domain.

As per the bulletin, the expulsions were based on the suggestions of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee during its 219th session, which was endorsed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Wahab Egbewole.

The affected individuals consist of Lateef Lukman Olayemi, a 500-level student in the Agriculture/Aquaculture and Fisheries department, Kuranga Abdulmuiz Olalekan, a 500-level student in Agriculture/Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, Adebisi Janet Bosede, a 100-level student in Arts/Linguistics and Nigerian Languages, Ogundijo Abdulmalik Akinkunmi, a 500-level student in CIS/Library and Information Science, and Ashekun Oladiji Quadri, a 400-level student in CIS/Telecommunication Science.

Others are Eqwudah Lucky Ojonumba, 300 level Education/Adult and Primary Education Studies; Musa Mohammed Asuku, 500 level Engr and Tech/Electrical and Electronic Engineering; Ahmed Saddam Opeyemi, 500 level Engr and Tech/Materials and Metallurgical Engineering and Ayinla Jamiu Olaitan, a 400 level Life Science/Zoology.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, Akin Sawyerr, has stated that student loans will be disbursed directly to the institutions of applicants.

Naija News reports that Sawyerr disclosed that the reason for this was to avoid any form of diversion.

The secretary stated this during a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, in Abuja.

He noted that those who obtain the loans would be made to repay two years after completion of the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to a transcript of the meeting seen by Naija News in Abuja, Sawyer said that the sources of NELF funding included; one per cent of all profits accruing to the Federal Government from oil and other minerals; one per cent of taxes, levies and duties accruing from the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigerian Custom Service; Education Bonds and Education Endowment Fund schemes.

He also stated that the Education Loan would also be funded through donations, gifts, endowment and revenue accruing from any other source.

However, lecturers under the auspices of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the Federal University of Technology, Akure, chapter, has reiterated its rejection of the proposed students’ loan scheme initiated by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

The lecturers described the scheme as a way to starve the public universities of funds, also saying if implemented, it would further stifle Nigerian indigent students.