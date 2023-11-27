‘My Govt Will Change The Narrative’ – Tinubu Pledges Full University Autonomy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his administration’s commitment to implementing a policy that would provide complete autonomy to Nigerian universities.

The President’s statement was delivered by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, during the 48th convocation of the University of Benin in Benin City, last weekend, Naija News reports.

The Nigerian leader believed that granting autonomy to universities would significantly improve the quality of higher education.

While acknowledging that University autonomy transfers the responsibility for performance directly to the individual institution, Tinubu said his administration is optimistic that it has taken the right step in the right direction.

The President affirmed his commitment to revamping tertiary institutions and the education sector to guarantee top-notch service delivery.

“Our administration is poised to change the narrative of higher education for the better and to place the institution of higher learning on a pedestal that would enable them to compete with their counterparts across the world,” he said.

On his part, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, gave his assurance that the state’s civil and public service will provide automatic employment to first-class graduates from Edo origin.

Earlier, the institution’s chancellor, Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, Tor Tiv V, identified several challenges facing the institution, including insufficient funding, limited research opportunities, inadequate academic staff, poor infrastructure, and corruption.