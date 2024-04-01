UNILORIN Expels Five, Suspends 14 For Examination Malpractices, Theft

The University of Ilorin, Kwara State, has taken disciplinary action against 19 students, over examination malpractices and theft.

Naija News reports that the school’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, highlighting the institution’s unwavering commitment to upholding academic and moral standards.

According to Akogun, the decisive action taken against these students was based on the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee during its 220th and 221st meetings, which were approved by the Vice-Chancellor, Wahab Egbewole (SAN).

The range of offences committed by the students included misconduct, theft, examination malpractices, hostel bed-space racketeering and extortion, beating a fellow student, admission racketeering, and assault.

The penalties imposed reflect the severity of their actions, with consequences ranging from rustication for a semester or an academic session to outright expulsion from the university.

The students affected by this disciplinary measure are enrolled at various study levels, including the 100, 200, 300, and 400 levels.

Among those rusticated were Adebayo Adeleke, Performing Arts, Hassan Hanan Adebola, History and International Studies, Ayodele Samuel Koseunti, History and International Studies, Toki Opeyemi Ayomide, History and International Studies, Makinde Usman Ayomide, Linguistic and Nigeria Languages and Onibiyo Eniola Gideon, History and International Studies.

Others included; Badmus Rasheedat Ajoke, Chemistry, Afolayan Damilola, Mathematics, Ajibola Oluwaseyi Temiloluwa, Engineering & Technology, Akorede Isiaka Nifemi, Mathematics, Bolanta Taiye Zainab, Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, Elegede Favour Emmanuel, Physiology, Ojelabi Ibukunoluwa Micheal, Anatomy and Okeke Ruth Chinecherem, Performing Arts.