Tinubu Meets NANS Executives At Aso Villa (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with the executives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Naija News reports that the President met with the leadership of the student body in the mini council chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The NANS delegation to the Presidential Villa was led by its National President, Pedro Obi.

See some photos from the visit below.

Pedro Obi Emerges NANS President, Defeats Seyi Tinubu’s Preferred Candidate

A Ph.D. student of Guidance and Counseling studies at Delta State University, Pedro Obi, was in December, 2023, elected as the new NANS President.

Obi gathered 212 votes to defeat his closest rival, Lucky Emonefe, the preferred choice of President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, who scored 83 votes.

The election was held at the old parade ground, Abuja.

There had been reports earlier that the Old Parade Ground, the venue of the national convention of the association on Friday, December 1, was characterized by heavy shootings.

The shootings, which started on Thursday, continued on Friday at the venue of the convention, which is a few distance away from the Defense Headquarters, Abuja.

The platform further stated that some students sustained wounds from the gunshots and machetes after thugs loyal to a candidate said to be the preferred choice of President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, began attacking opposition delegates.