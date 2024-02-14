Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm Cardoso, CBN Deputy Govs As MPC Chairman, Members

President Bola Tinubu has requested that the Senate confirm the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, as the Chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on the floor of the Red Chamber on Wednesday, February 14.

The President also asked the upper legislative chamber to confirm the Deputy Governors of the apex bank, namely Mohammed Sani Abdullahi, Bala Bello, Emem Usoro, and Philip Ikeazor, as members of the committee.

According to the president, the request for the confirmation of the CBN governor and his deputies was premised on section 12 of the CBN Act.

Other members of the MPC appointed by Tinubu are the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Jibia Shehu; Murtala Sabo; Uche Wogu; Maureen Agu; Mustapha Akinwumi; and Bamidele Omo.

The statement reads: “In accordance with the provisions of section 12 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act of 2007, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointments of the under-listed 12 persons as chair and members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the CBN.”

After reading the letter, Akpabio referred the president’s request to the Senate Committee on Banking for further legislative input.