‘Pedro Obi Emerges NANS President, Defeats Seyi Tinubu’s Preferred Candidate’

A Ph.D. student of Guidance and Counseling studies at Delta State University, Pedro Obi has been elected as the new President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Obi gathered 212 votes to defeat his closest rival, Lucky Emonefe who scored 83 votes.

According to SaharaReporters, Emonefe is the preferred choice of President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi.

The election was held at the old parade ground, Abuja.

Recall that the outgoing president, Usman Barambu suspended the former electoral committee, saying it was compromised, an action which paved the way for another set of executives to conduct the election.

The student body had zoned the position of president of NANS to Zone B (South-south).

The coordinator of Zone B, Levi Okuru, while confirming the update said, “Congratulations Comr. Pedro Chibuzo Obi on your Victory at the poll as President of NANS. We believe you have the voice for Nigerian Students. Viva Aluta.”

There had been reports earlier that the Old Parade Ground, the venue of the national convention of the association on Friday, December 1, was characterized by heavy shootings.

The shootings, which started on Thursday, continued on Friday at the venue of the convention, which is a few distance away from the Defense Headquarters, Abuja.