‘Adults Behaving Like Invalids’ – Reuben Abati Blasts Tinubu’s Sons Over Visit To Qatar

Nigerian media personality, Reuben Abati, has slammed President Bola Tinubu’s sons for following him to Qatar during a state visit.

Naija News reported that Tinubu’s sons, Seyi and Yinka, were among the delegation who travelled with the President on a state visit to Doha, Qatar.

The issue caused an online outrage, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital/New Media, O’tega Ogra, said the President’s decision was not new and not uncommon.

Ogra said that some world leaders take their children on state visits to educate them about world affairs and different cultures, and to maintain a semblance of family life, despite the demands of public office.

Speaking during the Arise TV morning show, on Wednesday, Reuben Abati questioned what children of the Presidents do for a living apart from depending so much on their father’s position.

According to him, when adults like Tinubu’s son behave like invalids because of their father’s position, it embarrasses their wives.

He said, “Further, may we begin to ask what do the President’s children do for a living? By the time, I was their age, specifically, I don’t know how old they are, but looking at them, by the time I was of their age, I was doing something concrete, I got a Ph.D. at 24.

“I wasn’t depending on any father, so people must get to a stage in their life when they hold themselves together, and I don’t like adults behaving like invalids, hanging around, just because your father is in a position.

“All these children of privilege sometimes over do it and these are boys that will come out an say they have wives at home. Some of these girls what they go through is very embarassing. You cannot have a husband that is just hanging around or stand on his two feet as men”