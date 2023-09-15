Even If I Do Hookup, I Will Still Not Be Able To Afford It – Young Student Breaks Down Over Tuition Hike

A student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has broken down in tears to express her displeasure with the raised tuition fees announced by the school management.

Naija News reports that the protesting student took to the streets, for more than a week, calling on the school authorities to lower the fees. They were accompanied by police and security personnel.

However, in a video making rounds, the student was seen weeping and blurting out that ‘she doesn’t want to drop out’ during an interview with newsmen.

According to the student, 25,000 naira to 200,000 for fees is just too much for her to handle. She added that she’s the one putting herself through school and cannot afford such an amount to pay tuition.

”N25,000 to N200,000+ increase in tuition. Even if I’m doing Hookup self, I cannot get it,”- she said in tears.

Meanwhile, the management of the institution on Friday announced the reduction of its fees after meeting the representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students on Thursday.

A statement made available on Friday morning revealed that the university held a meeting with the executives of the NANS and other faculty members on Thursday evening.