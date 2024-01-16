BREAKING: Hoodlums Attack UNILAG Bus During Convocation

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State, has announced that unidentified miscreants vandalized the school bus.

The varsity noted that the hoodlums, during the attack, stole gowns intended for its graduates for the 54th convocation ceremony scheduled to hold on Tuesday (today).

Naija News learnt that graduates have been mandated to pay N15,000 to obtain the convocation gowns.

However, amid preparations, reports emerged that some graduates who made the payment received a notification from the university administration stating that the distribution of the gowns had been halted due to the vandalism committed by the unknown criminals.

“We regret to inform you that the distribution of SPGS academic gowns is now suspended. Sadly, the remaining gowns were stolen, and our bus vandalised this afternoon,” SaharaReporters quoted the university’s email to one of the graduates to have read.

Confirming the development, a lawyer who identified himself as Malachy Odo, said he had received the identical notification from the school through text messages subsequent to his payment of the fee designated for the gown collection.

“I paid 15k for convocation gown yesterday and this is what UNILAG just sent me. This country is not a real place,” he noted.