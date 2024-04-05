Hoodlums Attack Worshipers During Ramadan Prayer In Niger

Advertisement

Residents of Minna, the Niger State capital, have been facing hoodlums attack in the past five days, as the attackers armed with dangerous weapons are openly holding the residents hostage.

Naija News learnt that the latest attack happened in the wee hours of Friday, as the hoodlums blocked Kuta Road in Minna, attacking people going for Tahajud prayers.

A resident who spoke with Daily Trust about the incessant attack said the hoodlums’ main operations are in Kpakungu, Soje, Anguwan Daji, Limawa, and Ogbomosho, among other places.

Confirming the incident, the Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said police were on top of the situation.

He said, “Police patrol teams have always been responding to the issue, and arrests were being made at every location of the scene.”

Meanwhile, members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), commonly referred to as Shiites, reportedly trooped out in a multitude on Friday for a procession in Kaduna State.

However, the supposed peaceful protest in the capital city of Kaduna State became chaotic as law enforcement operatives, particularly the Nigeria Police officers, moved to stop them.

According to Channels Television, the Shiites had assembled near the Katsina roundabout along Ahmadu Bello Way prior to the arrival of the police, who attempted to disperse them.

This situation has caused alarm and unease among the locals, especially those with businesses situated along Ahmadu Bello Way. Numerous individuals reportedly shut down their shops out of concern for getting caught in the commotion.