Hoodlums Attack House Of Reps Member In Benue Community

A lawmaker representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency and deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Chief Philip Agbese, has been reportedly attacked by hoodlums.

Naija News learnt that Agbese was on his constituency engagement in Igumale, the headquarters of Ado Local Government area in Benue State, on Thursday when the incident happened.

An eyewitness who spoke to The Nation on the event said Agbese was participating in Easter festivities with his constituents when a group of youths armed with dangerous weapons such as clubs and knives stormed the venue and disrupted the proceedings.

Fortunately, Agbese managed to escape unharmed as he was swiftly whisked away by security personnel.

Security operatives reportedly acted swiftly upon learning of the situation and eventually apprehended some of the hoodlums involved in the incident.

Agbese could not be reached when the report was filed, but many prominent sons of Ado Local Government condemned the action of the hoodlums believed to have been sponsored.

Reports said an investigation is still being conducted to get to the root of the matter.

Meanwhile, a recent outbreak of communal violence in North Bank, a suburb of the Makurdi metropolis in Benue State, has resulted in the tragic loss of at least two lives, with numerous houses set ablaze and several residents injured.

Naija News understands that the conflict between the Tiv and Jukun native communities commenced on Sunday and escalated into Monday.

The Commander of a local vigilante group known as Operation Shara (Sweep) in North Bank, Nura Umar, relayed to Daily Trust that the deceased were individuals engaged in menial labour, caught in the turmoil of the crisis.

The clash led to significant destruction and upheaval in the area, heightening tensions and fostering a climate of fear among the inhabitants.

Umar said, “It’s really bad. Many houses were burnt in Agatashi community at the river bank of old bridge around timber shade and abattoir side. It’s a fight between Jukun and Tiv.

“Two persons selling things on wheelbarrow were victims of the crisis. They were caught and killed. We buried them today. Yesterday, Sunday, they shot two people while in church. They didn’t die; they are in the hospital.”

Naija News understands that the state police command at the time of filing this report is yet to release a statement on the crisis.