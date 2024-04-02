Fresh Communal Clash In Benue Claims Lives, Properties Destroyed

Advertisement

A recent outbreak of communal violence in North Bank, a suburb of the Makurdi metropolis in Benue State, has resulted in the tragic loss of at least two lives, with numerous houses set ablaze and several residents injured.

The conflict between the Tiv and Jukun native communities commenced on Sunday and escalated into Monday.

The Commander of a local vigilante group known as Operation Shara (Sweep) in North Bank, Nura Umar, relayed to Daily Trust that the deceased were individuals engaged in menial labour, caught in the turmoil of the crisis.

The clash led to significant destruction and upheaval in the area, heightening tensions and fostering a climate of fear among the inhabitants.

Umar said, “It’s really bad. Many houses were burnt in Agatashi community at the river bank of old bridge around timber shade and abattoir side. It’s a fight between Jukun and Tiv.

“Two persons selling things on wheelbarrow were victims of the crisis. They were caught and killed. We buried them today. Yesterday, Sunday, they shot two people while in church. They didn’t die; they are in the hospital.”

Naija News understands that the state police command at the time of filing this report is yet to release a statement on the crisis.