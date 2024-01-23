Japa: Police Arrest Man for Alleged Sale of Company Vehicle To Support Relocation

The Lagos State Police have apprehended an individual who tried to sell his company’s car in a bid to generate funds for relocating his family to Ghana.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, verified the arrest to newsmen on Tuesday.

Hundeyin mentioned that the State Criminal Investigation Department received information on January 16, around 1 pm, regarding a Toyota Hilux vehicle suspected of having been stolen.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) stated that the vehicle was recovered from an individual named Arthur Benjamin in Ilukogun village, a boundary between Lagos and Ogun State.

Hundeyin said, “On the strength of the information, a team of detectives swung into action.

“In the course of the investigation, the said vehicle was traced and located at Ilukogun village, a boundary between Lagos State and Ogun,” he said.

“The suspect was arrested, and he confessed to have stolen the vehicle from his work place, with an intention to sell and run away to Ghana with his family.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigation is still in progress for possible arrest of other members of his gang.“