Amotekun Arrests 19 Suspected Kidnappers, 17 Others In Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, commonly referred to as Amotekun, has detained no fewer than 36 suspected criminals for their alleged involvement in criminal activity in various parts of the state.

Naija News reports that the state commander of the Corps, Akogun Adeleye, paraded the suspects at the corps’ headquarters in Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday.

He said that while some of the suspects were specifically detained for suspected kidnapping activities, others were accused of other crimes like stealing, burglary, and murder, among other things.

Adeleye stated that the 19 suspected kidnappers were apprehended from the state’s northern senatorial district.

He said, “You will notice that you always find members of the Amotekun Corps in every junction and every major street and this is to prevent kidnappers from entering houses to pick people.

“Today again, we are parading about 36 suspects. I want to place it on record that in the last month, there were three kidnapped activities that we were able to file successfully. This means in the last one month, there have been no successful kidnapping activities in the state.

“Today, a cross-section of these criminals is different from what we normally have where we parade 20 people and 15 of them are kidnaping suspects. Today, we have more we have housebreaking and stealing suspects, and we remain resolute in our determination to flush them out of our society.

“Some of the suspected kidnappers and robbers that we were able to find were due to our intelligence report and we picked about 17 of them in a particular area in the state where we monitored.

“We equally have a suspected murderer, we have about eight cases of housebreaking and shops breaking.

“I must say that with the cooperation of other state security agencies, we have been able to reduce the criminal activities in the state. The cross-section of these 36 suspects shows that their activities have dropped drastically in the state. We will still continue to ensure that people do their businesses normally and that they are not disturbed now that the state government is resolute in guaranteeing lives and property, we are also determined to ensure that.

“We want to appeal to the Olus, that once they see the connection of unknown people in the forest they should alert us immediately. I want to encourage the general public that once they see strange movement they should let the security agencies know.”