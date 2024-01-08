Anambra Police Arrest 30 Kidnappers, Others

About 30 criminals, including armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, and thugs who have been terrorizing Anambra state recently, have been taken into custody, according to the State Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye.

Naija News reports that Adeoye disclosed this information on Monday during a news conference held at the police headquarters in Awka. He also stated that the arrests occurred between December 1, 2023, and the present, while displaying a few of the suspects and retrieved objects.

In separate encounters with criminals, he revealed, two kidnapped victims were freed, but several police officers were injured during the operation.

He said that out of the thirty suspects, twelve were suspected of kidnapping, nine of armed robbery, six of the cult, and three of the insurgents. He also said that the individuals were apprehended at various locations as a result of tips.

The commissioner further detailed that 12 firearms, 40 live ammunition and 11 stolen vehicles were recovered from the criminal group.

He said, “We sacrificed our Christmas and New Year celebrations to make sure Anambra was safe. It is our delight that people had a peaceful celebration.

“It will interest the public to also note how the command launched a manhunt and went after those criminals that killed two police officers from Enugu State Command at Uga Roundabout, Aguata LGA, on December 28, 2023.

“On December 31, 2023, the command went after them at their camp in Ogboji in Orumba South Local Government Area, where three of them were gunned down. In the process, two police officers were also injured and they are right now receiving treatment.

“In that encounter, we rescued a 51-year-old man who was abducted on the day the attack was launched. After that encounter, we have not had any other encounter in the state. We will not relent until every one of the insurgents is haunted down.

“During the Christmas celebrations, we did not want to bother the public about the successes we have recorded, but now that everyone is in a relaxed mood, we called you to update you on the successes we have recorded in our fight against the criminal insurgents.

“The command since December 1, 2023, so far arrested 12 kidnap suspects, nine armed robbery suspects, six cultists and three insurgents. Also, 11 stolen vehicles were recovered, 12 firearms recovered and 40 live ammunition were recovered from the criminal groups in the period under review.”