Nine Arrested As Police Raid Kidnappers’ Den In Lagos

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force apprehended a gang of kidnappers on Friday after a prolonged shootout.

Information made available by the force revealed that the criminal gangs were confronted by the mobile policemen of MOPOL 20 in the Ikeja area in collaboration with the policemen from Maroko Police Station.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, provided details of the event, revealing that the operation occurred at one of the suspects’ hideouts in the Lekki-Ajah region of the state.

He identified the suspects as members of a notorious kidnapping gang that operated in the Lekki-Ajah area.

Naija News understands that the arrest of these individuals came as a result of numerous complaints received by the state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, regarding the increasing incidents of kidnapping along the Lekki-Ajah axis.

During the latest raid, the police recovered three Point of Sale (POS) machines, which were allegedly used for collecting random money, as well as ten mobile phones.

ACP Adejobi revealed that the arrests were part of the police’s commitment to reducing crime to a manageable level. He also highlighted the numerous achievements made by the operations in recent weeks.

“In a more recent happening, on March 17, 2024, at about 10:30 pm, the Commander PMF 20, Ikeja, Lagos led a joint team of mobile men and officers from Maroko Division to a suspected den of kidnappers where they arrested nine kidnappers.

“Three of their victims were also rescued while 10 mobile phones and two PoS machines were recovered from the suspects.

“In a similar occurrence in the same Lagos State, on March 16, 2024, police operatives of the Badagry Divisional Headquarters, Lagos State arrested one Abass Taiwo Hassan, suspected of being the leader of a cult gang involved in the shooting of one Adeniyi Adebanjo, on February 26, 2024 and upon his arrest, the suspect confessed to the crime and admitted to being the leader of a 6-man cult gang,” Daily Trust quoted the police spokesperson saying on Friday.