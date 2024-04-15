Police Speak On Burial Of Junior Pope, Other Victims

Advertisement

The Anambra State Police has spoken on the controversy surrounding the burial of the victims of the Anam boat mishap by the riverside.

According to the police, three of the deceased were buried by the riverside but actor Junior Pope and one other are still in the morgue.

Tht police also disclosed that one of those buried by the riverside has been exhumed and taken back to her state for burial.

Anambra State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement: “The Command on an inquiry about the unconfirmed information that the recovered bodies including Junior Pope were buried by the Riverside where the boat accident happened, discovered that three of the deceased Families accepted the victim should be buried beside the river.

“But later, the family of one of the victims decided to exhume the body to be given a proper burial in her State while the other two were still buried there.

“Also, Junior Pope and one other are still in the morgue and await the deceased family’s funeral arrangements, Please let’s be guided.

“Meanwhile, the producer of the movie and the two boat drivers’ Statements have been obtained, and other necessary actions/moves already emplaced by the Operatives as directed by the Commissioner of Police to determine the criminal liability of any person, if any, in the mishap.”