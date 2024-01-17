Wike Holds Town Hall Meeting Over Insecurity In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, held a town hall meeting with residents of the Bwari Area Council over the high level of insecurity in the area.

A former senator who represented FCT, Philip Aduda, the Bwari Council of Chiefs, security agencies, and officials of the area council were also part of the meeting.

The meeting was conveyed to find a lasting solution to the insecurity in the national capital following the kidnap of eleven persons in the Sagwari Estate Layout in the Dutse-Alhaji Area of Abuja.

Recall that Wike, on Tuesday, summoned an emergency security meeting over the high level of killings and kidnappings in Abuja.

Naija News reported how kidnappers had killed three of the eleven victims and dumped their remains around a former military checkpoint behind Idah Junction on the Bwari-Jere SCC Road in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

Among the corpses so far identified were a secondary school student, Folorunsho Ariyo, identified as the daughter of the Chief Legal Officer of the National Universities Commission (NUC); and a 500-level student of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar.

While Ariyo was abducted along with her mother and three siblings two Sundays ago, Nabeeha was seized with her father and five of her female siblings on January 9.

Following the killing of the three victims, the kidnappers proceeded to demand N700m in ransom for the rest of the victims after initially demanding N60m, leading the Father of the late Folashade, Oladosu Ariyo, to solicit help from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).