Kidnappers Killed My Daughter Despite Raising N7 Million As Ransom – Ariyo

Oladosu Ariyo, the lawyer-father of a slain 13-year-old teenager, Folashade, who was killed by kidnappers on Monday, has confirmed the death of his daughter.

Naija News reported how kidnappers had killed three of the eleven residents of the Sagwari Estate Layout in the Dutsen-Alhaji area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The kidnappers had dumped the remains of the victims around a former military checkpoint behind Idah Junction on the Bwari-Jere SCC Road in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

Among the corpses so far identified were a secondary school student, Folorunsho Ariyo, identified as the daughter of the Chief Legal Officer of the National Universities Commission (NUC); and a 500-level student of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar.

While Ariyo was abducted along with her mother and three siblings two Sundays ago, Nabeeha was seized with her father and five of her female siblings on January 9.

An X user, @kcuzoka, in a post on Monday evening, quoted Ariyo as appealing to his colleagues in a lawyers’ WhatsApp group and lamenting the failure of the government to end the insecurity in the country.

Ariyo was quoted as saying his 13-year-old daughter was killed despite having raised N7m of the earlier demanded N60m, which the kidnappers refused to collect.

He was said to have narrated how the kidnappers threatened to kill his wife and his three remaining children, who were minors and were still in captivity.

The distraught father, therefore, called on the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) to intervene in the rescue of the rest of his family.

The post reads in part: “Dear seniors and colleagues, most respectfully, I’m Oladosu Folorunso Ariyo, a lawyer working in Abuja. On Sunday evening, the 7th of January 2024, around 7:30 pm, a band of kidnappers dressed in full military camo invaded my home located at Sagwari Layout Estate in Dutse, Abuja.

“They kidnapped my wife (who is also a lawyer) and our four children. The kidnappers called and demanded a 60 million ransom, out of which, through generous donations from friends and family, I was able to raise N7m, which they have refused to collect.

Story continues below advertisement

“As of today, they’ve killed my first born – Michelle Ariyo (13) and dumped her corpse on Kaduna Road, while threatening to kill my three remaining children (all minors) and wife who are still in captivity. Please, and please, sir, I urgently need the intervention of the NBA. When will these kidnappings end? When will the government pretend to be serious about this insecurity in our country? God help us all.”