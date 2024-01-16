Kidnappers Of Abuja Residents Kill Three Victims, Raise Ransom To N700 Million

Kidnappers, who abducted 10 people from Sagwari Estate Layout at Dutse in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on January 7, 2024, have killed three of the abductees.

Naija News gathered that the criminals reportedly killed the victims to send a strong warning to their relatives negotiating ransom payment.

According to Vanguard, after killing some of the kidnap victims, the kidnappers increased their demand from the initial N60 million per person to N100 million, now totalling N700 million.

Residents said the victims were allegedly killed over the delay in raising the ransom demanded by the kidnappers. It was also gathered that a 13-year-old secondary school student, identified as Folorunsho Ariyo, was among those killed.

The kidnappers had killed one of the abducted persons, Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, to force the family into quickly raising the demanded ransom of N50 million ransom.

Police Speak On Planned Rescue

However, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the police already initiated a comprehensive plan of action to rescue the victims.

He said the force headquarters was diligently coordinating efforts to address this and prevent any further occurrences, as all hands were on deck to rescue the victims.

A statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the sensitivity of the situation necessitated discretion, and as a result, specific details are being kept confidential to avoid compromising ongoing operations.

“The NPF is actively engaging and contacting individuals crucial to the rescue operations and investigation. The objective is not only to bring perpetrators to justice but also to intensify efforts in rescue operations for victims still in captivity,” he said.