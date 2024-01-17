Unmask Illegal Miners Behind Ibadan Explosion – Sowore Tells Makinde

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, has tasked Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to expose the illegal miners behind the explosion that rocked Ibadan on Tuesday.

Making this call in a tweet via his official X account on Wednesday, Sowore said that Governor Makinde and Security agencies must work to expose the identity of the suspected illegal miners who caused the fatal explosion.

Sowore further called on the Department of State Services (DSStely release a preliminary report on the expl immediatelyosion.

A tweet by Sowore read, “Even in developed countries, it takes nothing less than 48 hours before government agencies make a categorical statement about such a massive explosion. These include cordoning off the area, obtaining evidence on the scene, and analyzing it before telling the public what exactly happened.

“In less than 10 hours, Governor @seyimakinde already “investigated” the incident and submitted it was “Illegal Miners.” Who are the illegal miners? What do they mine, and why are they in possession of such powerful explosives?

“Is there any explosives dealer known to security agencies in a high-brow neighborhood in Ibadan that the govt had long been aware of and did nothing about?

“Again, who is that miner? What is the miner’s name, and what do they mine in Oyo state? Is it gold, silver, cobalt, uranium, or what? A release should be done immediately to reveal the identity of the miner!

“Mining and using explosives has a procedure and rarely explodes without a trigger, especially dynamite. You have to ignite it automatedly or use fire. Was the building rigged with explosives? If so, why so?

“Is the governor or Oyo state government aware of mining in the Agodi residential area? Is the governor aware of it, or is his or the state carrying out rock blasting in a residential area?

“The DSS is saddled with approving the use of explosives around Nigeria. What is their public position on what happened? At least citizens need a preliminary report from the DSS on this matter immediately.”

Residents of Ibadan were terrified on Tuesday night when an explosion happened along Dejo Oyelese Street in the Bodija neighbourhood.

Over 20 houses were impacted by the explosion that occurred Tuesday night, according to information released by the National Emergency Management Agency.

Naija News recalls that Makinde had earlier said that the explosion was caused by unlicensed miners.

The Governor detailed that two people lost their lives in the recent explosion that occurred on Tuesday night at Dejo Oyeleye Street, Bodija area of Ibadan.

Makinde also mentioned that the explosion resulted in 77 injuries and was caused by illegal miners who stored explosive devices in a residential building.