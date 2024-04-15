We Are Warning You, Release Our Comrades Or There Will Be War – Yoruba Agitators Send Message To Makinde, Tinubu

Advertisement

The self-proclaimed interim government of Yoruba Nation has said that President Bola Tinubu and the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, will face the consequences of war if they fail to release activists who were arrested for hoisting Yoruba Nation flags at the Oyo State Secretariat.

The deputy coordinator of the Yoruba Nation agitators, Victor Mobolaji Adewale, deputy interim president, delivered the threat.

Adewale, who is based in Sweden and serves as the European Coordinator of the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), was installed as the Akingbayi Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland in 2020 by Gani Adams.

He stated that Tinubu would be rooted out of the presidency if Makinde continues to hold their men captive.

Adewale stated, “If Seyi Makinde refuse to release our men that were arrested and make them to sleep in the cell, he has called for war and Bola Tinubu will be greatly affected. The way we will ravage, you won’t all understand.

“I am directed to warn you for the last time, Seyi Makinde must release our warriors he arrested at the secretariat in Ibadan. He must release them immediately, he should return them to the secretariat, let them be doing their own there and we should be doing ours.

“If he continues to hold them, wherever you are… Tinubu, you will be rooted out. Go and ask your fathers, our proclamation letters are with them. Tinubu, Tunji Disu, Makinde and all Amotekun in Yoruba land and the police, you must release those guys immediately. War is coming and I want to implore Yoruba people to go out en masse to protest. However, whether you like it or not, we have an interim government now for Yoruba Nation.”