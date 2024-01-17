NEMA Gives Update On Ibadan Explosion

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has revealed that the explosion which occurred in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Tuesday night, was likely caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

This incident has notably impacted the local community, with over twenty houses reported to be affected.

NEMA shared these findings in a situation report published on its social media handle on Wednesday.

The agency is expected to continue its investigation and work closely with other relevant authorities to provide support and assistance to those affected by the explosion.

The report reads, “To the scene of explosion. On arrival at the scene it was observed that it was a suspected explosion of IED which affected over twenty houses. Casualty figures can not be ascertain for now. Search and Rescue operation is still on going.

“Stakeholders present include NPF, NSCDC, DSS, SEMA, Nigeria Army, Federal and State fire service, Nigerian Red Cross, State ministery of Environment, Amotekun Corps.”

“More resources are being mobilize to support the on going SAR Operations. Search and Rescue operation at the scene of the incident was temporarily suspended to allow responders to refresh. SAR Operations resume 7.00am in the morning.

“Security has been beefed up in the area while arrangements for more support to facilitate the operations are in progress.

“The situation has been brought under control while arrangements are going on to ensure smooth operation.”