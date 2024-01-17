Two Dead, 77 Injured In Ibadan Explosion – Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has confirmed that two people lost their lives in the recent explosion that occurred on Tuesday night at Dejo Oyeleye Street, Bodija area of Ibadan.

Speaking to journalists, Governor Makinde also mentioned that the explosion resulted in 77 injuries and was caused by illegal miners who stored explosive devices in a residential building.

Makinde said, “We visited the scene of the explosion which occurred at about 7.44 pm yesterday, 16 January 2024, in Bodija, Ibadan.

“This unfortunate incident resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity and also affected properties.”

Makinde emphasized the state government’s swift response, noting that first responders and relevant agencies were immediately deployed to conduct search and rescue operations.

He assured that these efforts would continue throughout the night to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.

The governor revealed that preliminary investigations by security agencies pointed to illegal mining activities as the cause of the explosion.

“Illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast,” he explained.

Governor Makinde affirmed that investigations are still ongoing and promised that those found responsible for this tragedy would face legal consequences.

He said, “Earth moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights, and security were deployed to the scene of the incident.

“The wounded and injured are being treated and moved to public and private hospitals within Ibadan. Medical personnel are on standby at these hospitals to provide all needed assistance to the injured. We have visited UCH to see some of those injured during the incident.”

Condoling with the families of those who lost lives and properties to the explosion, Makinde said “in total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged and 2 fatalities. May their souls rest in peace and may God give their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“We will also be providing temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected and ensuring that they are supported to rebuild their lives.

“I urge all residents to please call 615 for any emergencies they may be experiencing at this time and to remain calm and stay away from the immediate scene of the incident to allow rescue operations to be carried out without interference.

“We are grateful to the first responders, security personnel and all those who are at the scene to assist with the rescue operations as well as the medical personnel taking care of the injured.

“Please say a prayer for those who have been affected by this disaster as we continue with the rescue operations”