Super Eagles Coach Says He Is “Confused” Over Injury Status Of Sadiq Umar

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has admitted that he is “confused” over the injury scandal of Sadiq Umar as the player is set to play for his club, Real Sociedad, days after leaving Nigeria’s AFCON team.

Sadiq Umar was named in Super Eagles’ 25-man squad for the 2023 AFCON which started in Ivory Coast on January 13. However, the team announced his withdrawal from the team over an injury he sustained during a pre-tournament friendly against Guinea on January 9.

The team replaced the striker with Paul Onuachu due to the said injury but less than three days later, Sadiq was seen training at his club’s camp sparking speculations that the Super Eagles doctor made a wrong diagnosis of the player’s injury.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said in a statement that the team followed due process in confirming Sadiq Umar’s injury, insisting that there was no error in the process.

Hours after the statement on Tuesday, January 16, Real Sociedad announced the squad list for their Copa del Rey match against Osasuna later tonight. They even went as far as using the Nigeria international as the artwork of the squad list.

Ahead of the Nigeria vs Ivory Coast AFCON 2023 group stage game at 6 p.m. on Thursday, coach Jose Peseiro was asked about the injury saga. The Portuguese tactician simply said: “I’m confused also”.

It will be more confusing if Sadiq Umar plays against Osasuna at 9 p.m. tonight, less than five days after an alleged injury forced him out of the Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON squad.