Umar Sadiq replaced In the Super Eagles AFCON 2023 Squad

The instability in the Super Eagles of Nigeria squad continues as Umar Sadiq who plays for Spanish La Liga club, Real Sociedad joins the long list of injured players ahead of the tournament.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria’s official Instagram page announced earlier today that Umar Sadiq has withdrawn from the 2023 AFCON squad making him the third player to do so in the space of two weeks.

Umar reportedly suffered an injury while training with the team in Abidjan, Ivory Coast ahead of their opening Group A game against Equatoria Guinea on January 14.

Note that the 26-year-old striker was a surprise addition into the squad because he just came back from an injury that kept him out of football for almost a year.

So far this season, Umar Sadiq has scored just two goals and provided an assist in 22 games in all competitions.

Unfortunately for him, he has joined the likes of Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City and Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen on the list of players who have to withdraw from the Eagles AFCON squad due to an injury.

The Nigerian team has announced that Paul Onuachu who currently plays for Turkish club, Trabzonspor will replace Umar Sadiq in the Super Eagles AFCON squad.

Just like in the case of Terem Moffi who replaced injured Boniface, Onuachu is not likely to be available for the Super Eagles’ opening match on January 14.

So far this season, 29-year-old Onuachu has scored 9 goals and provided three assists in 16 games for Trabzonspor.

Since he made his debut for the Super Eagles on March 22, 2019, the 6.7 feet tall striker has made a total of 19 appearances for the Eagles scoring three goals.