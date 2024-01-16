Umar Sadiq Commences Training Days After Leaving Super Eagles AFCON Camp

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Umar Sadiq was seen in training less than four days after he was ruled out of the team before the commencement of 2023 AFCON.

Umar Sadiq was dropped from the team because the national team medical crew believed that the Real Sociedad forward suffered a muscle injury while training with the team.

Note that Paul Onuachu has since replaced the 28-year-old striker and the 29-year-old Trabzonspor forward has arrived at the Eagles camp before the team’s 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea.

Onuachu arrived at the camp alongside Kelechi Iheanacho who just returned from an injury and has not played a competitive game since December last year.

A video showing Umar Sadiq training at Real Sociedad’s training pitch on Monday has raised questions about the competence of the Eagles’ doctors.

“The Nigerian Football Federation made the medical exam to Sadiq and you should ask them. He (Sadiq) is now working to be ready as soon as possible”, the media team of Real Sociedad reportedly told EaglesTracker.

“We don’t give any potential day to return with the injuries in the club.”

Just like millions of other Nigerian football fans, football journalist Oma Akatugba questioned Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro’s decision to let Sadiq leave the team’s AFCON camp while an unfit player joined the team days later.

“What I have heard shocks me,” Akatugba wrote on X.

Story continues below advertisement

“One player is injured but the coach waited for him and can’t even still play and another player got a slight knock and was immediately replaced and back in training at his club.”