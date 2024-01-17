Oyo Police React To Massive Explosion In Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the explosion in Dejo Oyelese Street in the Bodija area of Ibadan, the state capital.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson for the state command, DSP Adewale Osifeso, made this known in a statement on Tuesday night.

Osifeso stated that the number of casualties in the incident is still unknown, adding that there has been ample deployment of their men to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

He said, “Explosion around Dejo Oyelese Street Bodija Ibadan at 7:44 pm today, Tuesday 17/01/2024.

“The cause of the explosion is unknown. Number of dead and injured is yet unknown as the search continues.

“The Oyo State Police Command have ample deployment to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

“Updates coming up soon.”

Oyo Govt Reacts To Explosion

The state government, through the Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, has confirmed the explosion in the state capital.

Oyelade said all security heads in the state and fire service operatives have been deployed by the governor to reign in the spillover from the explosion.

He said, “There are various interpretations of the incident but it is important for us to state categorically that the state government has taken over and is in full control of the unfortunate occurrence in order to mitigate the incident.

“All security service chiefs, including paramilitary chiefs and fire service operatives, have been deployed by the governor to reign in the spillover from the explosion.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Governor, Seyi Makinde, therefore, implores citizens to calm down and rest assured that their interests are being looked after.”