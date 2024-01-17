Explosives Kill Two Civilian JTF Members In Borno

An improvised explosive device claimed the lives of two members of the Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force, while eight others sustained injuries on Tuesday in Mafa town, Mafa Local Government Area.

Eyewitnesses disclosed to reporters in Maiduguri on Wednesday that the tragic incident occurred during the routine operations of the quasi-military operatives along the Mafa/Konduga LG axis.

The vehicle carrying them inadvertently triggered the IED, suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram terrorists.

“It happened around 4 pm when the CJTF members were out on their routine operation driving in their vehicle through a bush path between Mafa and Konduga,” an official of the CJTF in Maiduguri confirmed to The PUNCH.

“Two of them died on the spot while eight sustained serious injuries and were immediately rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for treatment,” the official added.

A statement from the information unit of Mafa LG had earlier quoted the Local Government Chairman, Goni Gonibe, as confirming the incident, describing it as “a great loss to the fight against insecurity in the state.”

Following Islamic rites, the two deceased members of the CJTF were promptly laid to rest in Mafa town on Tuesday.

The burial ceremony saw the presence of notable figures, including the LGA Chairman, Goni Gonibe; the representative of Mafa at the State House of Assembly, Baba Ali Modu; the LG Secretary, Sale Bukar; and high-ranking military officers from the Operation Hadin Kai Theater Command.

Post-burial, the LGA chairman, accompanied by his delegation and other sympathizers, visited the UMTH to express condolences to the injured individuals. He assured the families of the injured of appropriate medical care and support.