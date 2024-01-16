You Are Suffering From Delusion Of Grandeur – APC Reacts To Pat Utomi’s Merger Claim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the possibility of the merger by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) threatening the ruling party in the 2027 general election.

Naija News recalls that political economist, Pat Utomi, had, while appearing on a television programme, said that the three main oppositions in the country have joined forces to establish a formidable political party aimed at ousting the APC in the 2027 general election.

Reacting to Utomi’s claim via a statement yesterday, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka insisted that Utomi’s submission should not be taken seriously.

He insisted that the elder statesman was suffering from delusion of grandeur.

Morka said, “As a serial promoter of mega parties that never materialised, Utomi’s statement cannot be taken that seriously. In 2021, Utomi and his collaborators disturbed the airwaves with plans to launch a people-centred ideological mega party under the auspices of the National Consultative Front (NCFront) to dislodge the APC and the PDP. That plan did not go past the news headlines.

“Now in 2024, Utomi is touting a possible merger or collaboration between LP, NNPP and the PDP, vastly the political parties, he has argued, that are bereft of any ideological orientation or did not manage to create an alignment with the Nigerian people to improve the quality of their lives.

“One can only infer that Utomi may be positing that his personal involvement in the proposed alliance will transmogrify the same parties, he has adjudged to be decadent and anti-people, into bastions of political and economic liberty for Nigerians. That is an unmitigated delusion of grandeur.”