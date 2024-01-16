Suspected Cultist Stabs Nurse, Housemaid To Death In Benue

A suspected cultist has stabbed a retired nurse, identified as Esther Amali, and her housemaid, Mercy Mwuese, at their residence located around the Federal Low Cost, Makurdi, Benue State capital.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on Sunday at about 4:30 pm when the cultist invaded the home of the retired nurse to attack her housemaid while she was away.

According to PUNCH, a version of the incident claimed that the housemaid was impregnated by one of the rival cultists who had allegedly killed one of their members, while another version claimed that the deceased’s housemaid had a misunderstanding with the suspected murderer because of his friend whom she (Mercy) accused of being responsible for her pregnancy and now the father of her baby.

The suspected murderer was said to have consistently warned the deceased housemaid to stop associating his friend with being the father of her baby.

Narrating the incident, an eyewitness said the attacker scaled a fence to gain access to the house to stab the housemaid, and the retired nurse, upon her return to the house.

The retired nurse was said to have identified the cultist and called for help but got stabbed before help could reach her.

The eyewitness said, “As soon as the retired nurse entered and heard the cry of the housemaid, she rushed in only to see a young man stabbing Mercy (housemaid)

“Mama started begging and calling the name of suspected murderer to stop but he could not listen to Mama’s plea as he went on to stab Mercy until she was unconscious and then faced Mama and also stabbed her multiple times.

“Before help could reach Mama (retired nurse), the suspected murderer had escaped.

“But neighbours immediately arranged for a vehicle and conveyed Mama and the housemaid to the hospital. While on the way to the hospital, Mama though, gasping for breath, was able to narrate how the incident happened in a little way.

“Unfortunately, she could not make it as she gave up the ghost before getting to the hospital.

“Their remains have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, while another neighbour had taken custody of the baby the housemaid left behind.”