Supreme Court Reserves Judgment In Nasarawa Governorship Dispute

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal filed against the electoral victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who led a five-member panel of the apex court, made the ruling on Tuesday, January 16, 2023, after lawyers to parties made their final submissions.

The judge ruled that the judgment was reserved, and parties would be notified when it was ready for delivery.

The appeal was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last governorship election in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu.

The appellants are seeking to set aside the November 23, 2023 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which reversed the earlier judgment of the election tribunal, sacking of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Court of Appeal had, in its judgment, held that evidence before it established that the tribunal relied on legally inadmissible evidence to void Sule’s election and declare Ombugadu as the winner of the governorship election held on March 18.

Governor Sule Speaks On Witch-hunting Those Who Worked Against His Reelection

Meanwhile, Governor Sule has said he would not use his position to clamp down on those who worked against his second-term bid.

Sule said someone in his position might be tempted to use the executive powers to hunt down those who are opposed to his reelection but noted that his religion is against exploring such privilege negatively.

He stated this while playing host to executive members of the Tsangaya Quranic Reciters, led by the Sangarin Kwandere, HRH Alhaji Ahmadu Al-Makura, in his office in Lafia, the state capital.

The governor said as a Muslim, his religion frowns against abuse of such powers, adding that he is aware of the responsibilities bestowed on a leader.