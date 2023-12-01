Governor Sule Speaks On Witch-hunting Those Who Worked Against His Reelection

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said he would not use his position to clamp down on those who worked against his second-term bid.

Sule said someone in his position might be tempted to use the executive powers to hunt down those who are opposed to his reelection but noted that his religion is against exploring such privilege negatively.

He stated this on Thursday while playing host to executive members of the Tsangaya Quranic Reciters, led by the Sangarin Kwandere, HRH Alhaji Ahmadu Al-Makura, in his office in Lafia, the state capital.

He said as a Muslim, his religion frowns against abuse of such powers, adding that he is aware of the responsibilities bestowed on a leader.

The governor explained that he had ignored calls and pressure to deploy stringent measures against detractors and enemies of his administration because of his understanding of what Islam said about the responsibilities of a leader.

He said: “A lot of people are saying if it’s another governor, he would have dealt with all those working against his interest.

“I am aware of the immense responsibility bestowed on a leader by Islam, and I am willing to accommodate their attitudes.”

He called on the members of the Quranic Reciters Association to include members of the opposition in their prayers so that they would understand the need for peaceful coexistence.