Minimum Wage: Nigerian Workers Deserve More, But Demand Must Be Realistic – Gov Sule To NLC

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has urged the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to engage the government on deliberate policies that will stimulate industrialisation.

He insisted that this should be done in place of the wage increase demand.

Sule gave the advice while featuring on a television programme yesterday.

His counsel is coming against the backdrop of NLC President Joe Ajaero’s demand for ₦615, 000 as the acceptable living wage for workers.

Sule noted that the NLC demand for pay rise is a just cause.

He, however, insisted that increment must be realistic and affordable.

He said: “Let me commend Mr. President for some of the policies he has been unveiling. There’s no state in the nation today, including Nasarawa that can say it has not seen improved revenue.

“Though Nasarawa is number 33 out of 36 states of the federation on revenue allocation, what has happened is that last month we had paid all our medical workers hazard allowance.

“We didn’t have to wait for the federal government. We could do this because of the increased federal allocation

“In view of inflation, the Nigerian workers deserve more and every state can afford to pay a little more than what we are paying now.

“If we are going to pay more, we are more than willing to implement that.

“If the number I’m seeing on social media on what the federal government is offering is correct, I don’t think there should be any state that should have a serious problem in doing that, to be honest with you.

“I don’t think it is a debatable matter at all. Every state has to look into how it can generate more income. But whatever we can pay has to be something realistic and affordable.

“Let other employers make their offers and justification for such offers.”