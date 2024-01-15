Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In Appeal By Tonye Cole Against Gov Fubara Of Rivers State

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal filed against the electoral victory of Governor Siminalyi Fubara of Rivers State.

A five-member panel headed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun reserved judgment on the appeal after all parties in the suit adopted their briefs of arguments on Monday.

The appeal was filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the March 18, 2023 elections, Patrick Tonye-Cole.

Tonye-Cole had filed an appeal against Fubara, claiming the Governor did not resign as Accountant General of the state within the deadline stipulated by the constitution and the Electoral Act before contesting the 2023 elections.

The APC candidate is insisting that Fubara was not qualified to contest the election, let alone be declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The apex court also dismissed the appeal of Innocent Kere of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) after it was withdrawn by his counsel.

Details later…