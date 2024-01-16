Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In Appeal By Bande Against Gov Idris Of Kebbi

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in an appeal seeking to sack Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

A five-member panel headed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun reserved judgment on the appeal after all parties in the suit made their final submissions on Tuesday.

After adopting their briefs, Justice Kereke-Ekun ruled that judgment was reserved and parties would be notified when it was ready for delivery.

The appeal was filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Kebbi State, Major General Aminu Bande.

In his appeal, Bande is seeking the court to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed Idris’ election as earlier done by the election tribunal.

Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In Appeal By Tonye Cole Against Gov Fubara Of Rivers State

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal filed against the electoral victory of Governor Siminalyi Fubara of Rivers State.

A five-member panel headed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun reserved judgment on the appeal after all parties in the suit adopted their briefs of arguments on Monday.

The appeal was filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the March 18, 2023 elections, Patrick Tonye-Cole.

Story continues below advertisement

Tonye-Cole had filed an appeal against Fubara, claiming the Governor did not resign as Accountant General of the state within the deadline stipulated by the constitution and the Electoral Act before contesting the 2023 elections.