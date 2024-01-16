Fire Guts Mosque In Ilorin, Renders At Least 120 People Homeless

No fewer than one hundred and twenty persons have been rendered homeless after a fire incident at Megida Onikanhun Compound, Edun Isale, Ilorin South Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A statement issued late Monday night by the Head of Department of Media and Publicity of the fire department, Hassan Adekunle, revealed that the inferno affected a mosque in the area and also resulted in the displacement of 120 individuals, as 44 rooms of a building was completely destroyed.

Naija News learnt that the Kwara State Fire Service responded to the emergency on January 15, 2024, at approximately 11:08 hours, but damages had already been recorded before their arrival at the scene of the incident.

“Fire fighters, upon arrival, found the entire compound and Edun Market engulfed in flames due to a late call.

“To enhance firefighting efforts, part of the fence was dismantled for better access.

“At 11:22 am, an SMS message was sent to the Brigade Headquarters for additional manpower, and the proficient firefighters successfully brought the situation under control within an hour before completely extinguishing the fire.

“Investigations revealed that an unknown person set some refuse on fire but this unfortunately spread to the nearby compound,” the statement from Adekunle said.

Adekunle extended his sympathies to Kuranga Adebayo, the representative of Magaji Megida Onikanhun.

He praised the efforts of the fire service but mentioned that the incident resulted in more than 120 individuals being displaced, impacting 44 rooms and a mosque. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the 75-room compound.

Reacting, the Director of Kwara State Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa, emphasized the importance of public safety, particularly during this period.

Story continues below advertisement

He urged the general public to promptly contact the fire brigade in case of any fire emergencies in their respective areas. This proactive action would not only save lives but also protect the properties of people in the state.