Transfer Update On Henderson, Guirassy, Martial, Benzema, Chalobah, Others

The 33-year-old England midfielder, Jordan Henderson, has been linked to both Ajax and Juventus but he is expected to remain in Saudi Arabia for the remainder of the season as Al-Ettifaq is reluctant to let him go, according to the Mail.

But according to Ajax coach John van Schip, Henderson and the team are having “serious talk” about the Englishman relocating to the Netherlands, ESPN claimed.

Manchester United, Newcastle, and AC Milan are prepared to sabotage West Ham’s attempt to sign Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy, 27, of Stuttgart, according to Football Insider.

Leny Yoro, an 18-year-old France Under-21 defender from Lille, is attracting interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Paris St-Germain, Telefoot reported.

Valentin Barco, a 19-year-old full-back for Argentina’s Under-20 national team, has officially joined Brighton for a reported £8 million, the Telegraph claimed.

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, a 28-year-old France forward who has been linked to Fenerbahce, West Ham, and Inter Milan, is willing to decline offers from Saudi Arabia to remain in Europe, Caught Offside reported.

The 20-year-old Manchester United and Tunisian international Hannibal Mejbri is set to agree to a loan deal with Sevilla. There is also a buyback option of £17.5 million in the agreement, according to the Mail.

Arsenal and Chelsea will scout Sporting Lisbon’s 20-year-old Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande during the Africa Cup of Nations, according to Portuguese outlet Record.

Karim Benzema’s future at Al-Ittihad is in doubt after the 36-year-old former France striker skipped training and was later denied access to the team’s winter training camp in Dubai, Marca claimed.

Tottenham, Arsenal, and Fulham are ready to battle West Ham for 22-year-old Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord during the summer transfer window, according to Inside Football.

Liverpool are willing to sell Caoimhin Kelleher, 24, a goalkeeper for the Republic of Ireland for £20 million this summer. Anthony Patterson, a 23-year-old Sunderland player and a former England Under-21 international, will replace Kelleher, according to the Mirror.

Chelsea’s 24-year-old English defender Trevoh Chalobah has attracted the interest of Italian Serie A club, Napoli, according to Tuttomercatoweb.