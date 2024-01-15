Supreme Court: ‘It’s Really Sad People Are Thanking Tinubu For Not Taking Kano And Plateau States’ – Okonkwo

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Kenneth Okonkwo, has expressed reservations about some Nigerians appreciating President Bola Tinubu for not taking the governorship seats of Plateau and Kano States for his party through the Supreme Court judgment.

Naija News recalls the Supreme Court, on Friday, gave a final verdict on the disputed 2023 governorship elections in some states, including Kano and Plateau States and ruled against the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the judgement of the apex court, several stakeholders have lauded President Tinubu for remaining neutral and not interfering in the decision of the Supreme Court or prevailed on the justices to rul in favour of the APC.

However, Okonkwo, in his submission on the applause for the President on the matter, said such a position is an indictment of the integrity of the judiciary. He noted that it is out of place to suggest Tinubu could have directed the Supreme Court to decide the cases in a particular manner.

The LP chieftain in a post on his X account on Sunday night, also called on the judiciary to assert its independence and earn the trust of Nigerians.

Story continues below advertisement

He wrote: “It’s really very sad that people are thanking the President that he decided not to take Kano and Plateau States. This is an indictment of the Judiciary as being in the pocket of the President. This means that if the President had wanted to take Kano and Plateau, he would have effortlessly directed the Judiciary to decide in a particular manner. The Judiciary must get to the level where they must assert their independence and impartiality to earn the trust and respect of Nigerians.”