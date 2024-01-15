Nasarawa: PDP, APC Sign Peace Pact Ahead Of Supre Court Judgment

In a proactive measure to maintain peace and order in Nasarawa State, the state police command has facilitated a peace agreement with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This initiative comes as the state’s residents eagerly await the Supreme Court’s verdict on the 2023 governorship election.

The peace pact was officially signed in Lafia on Monday, with the State Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada, presiding over the ceremony.

Emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in the state, Commissioner Nadada issued a stern warning, vowing to take decisive action against anyone who instigates or participates in any form of violence or unrest before, during, or after the announcement of the court’s judgment.

He said, “This meeting is aimed at ensuring peace before, during and after the Supreme Court judgment. It is also expected that the party leaders would bring this peace agreement to all their loyalists and supporters across the state.

“The joint security committee has also resolved to work together towards ensuring a sustainable peace in the state.

“Information at the disposal of the command reveals that some faceless individuals are planning to stage a violent protest in the state.

“Whoever goes against this peace agreement, no matter how highly placed in the society will regret his or her action.”

Nadada further assured the APC and the PDP representatives at the meeting that the joint security forces would be neutral in carrying out their activities.

The peace accord was done in the presence of other state security agencies.

Story continues below advertisement

The APC was represented by the party’s state Chairman, Aliyu Bello, and the APC state Secretary, Yarus Dakusa, while the PDP was represented by the state Organising Secretary, Yahaya Bunu, the party’s state Secretary, Adamu Bako, Woman Leader, Stella Oboshi and Zonal Chairman, Isa Sule.