Five Dead, Eight Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

An accident occurred on Monday near the Fidiwo end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, killing five persons and injuring eight others.

Making this disclosure in a statement, the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson, Florence Okpe, said excessive speed and tyre bursts are the suspected cause of the ghastly crash.

According to the report, 15 people were involved in the ghastly accident that claimed the lives of five.

Naija News reports that the ghastly crash included a Mercedes-Benz truck without a license plate and a Mazda bus with the registration number EKY582 YE.

The truck allegedly lost control and collided with the Mazda bus when one of its tires exploded while in motion.

The statement partly reads, “The fatal crash occurred at about 1358 hrs on Lagos-Ibadan expressway around FIDIWO 02 vehicles were involved with registration number EKY582 YE MAZDA BUS and A Mercedes Benz Truck with no registration number on it.

“Eight persons were injured from the crash while five persons died.

“The suspected causes of the fatal crash were Tyre bust, excessive speed which led to loss of control on the part of the truck, and the crash with the bus while in motion.”