FRSC Boss Probes Kogi Crash, Vows To Prosecute Drivers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has initiated a move to thoroughly investigate and subsequently prosecute drivers involved in a tragic crash in Kogi State.

Naija News recalls that the crash, which occurred on Sunday, involved four vehicles and resulted in the loss of 13 lives.

This directive comes from the Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, emphasizing the seriousness with which the FRSC is approaching road safety and legal accountability.

According to a statement released by the FRSC spokesperson, Jonas Agwu, the accident involved two trucks belonging to Dangote, a Sharon bus carrying 12 passengers, and a motorbike.

The catastrophic sequence was triggered by a failure in the braking system of one of the Dangote trucks, compounded by excessive speed.

This led to a collision with three stationary vehicles, causing a fire that claimed the lives of all passengers aboard the bus and the motorbike rider.

The FRSC disclosed that “On the whole, the crash involved 15 people comprising of eight male adults and three female adults, three male children, and one female child. Unfortunately, 13 persons…were killed while the remaining two victims got rescued by FRSC operatives without injuries.”

The deceased have been described as burnt beyond recognition, with their remains deposited at the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the FRSC has been tasked with conducting a detailed investigation into the incident.

This follows a recent collaboration between the FRSC, the Nigeria Bar Association, and the state judiciary to enforce legal consequences for traffic violations that lead to accidents.

Corps Marshal Biu has assured the public that the drivers found responsible for the devastating accident “are going to be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the National Road Traffic Regulations 2012.”